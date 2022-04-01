 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenager killed, woman injured in crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman was seriously injured this week in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50, authorities said.

The crash was about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 50 at St. Jordans Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol withheld the name of the teen who died. He was from Union, Missouri.

Police said he was driving east on the highway in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. He lost control of the car and went into the path of an oncoming 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep hit the right side of the Chevrolet.

The teenager was wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene.

The woman driving the Jeep, Vickie A. Dement, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. Dement, 59, is from Gerald, Missouri.

