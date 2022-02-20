Teenager shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Ferguson during a fight in parking lot

FERGUSON — An 18-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a fight in a parking lot escalated into gunfire, according to information released Sunday by Ferguson police.

Officers were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Newell Drive, where they found the young man unresponsive in the front yard of a home. Ferguson emergency crews tried to revive him. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The victim had been sitting in a white Kia sedan with four other people in the parking lot of a nearby business on Airport Road, witnesses told police. A conversation with a subject outside the car turned volatile, and the occupants of the car and the subject exchanged gunfire.

Police are searching the area for the suspect and occupants of the car. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

