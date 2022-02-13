Teenager shot in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot in the arm on Sunday evening in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood, according to police.
The teenager was conscious and breathing, according to the report. The incident took place at around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, on the 5200 block of Highland Avenue.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.