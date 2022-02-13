 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teenager shot in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot in the arm on Sunday evening in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood, according to police.

The teenager was conscious and breathing, according to the report. The incident took place at around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, on the 5200 block of Highland Avenue.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News