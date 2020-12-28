 Skip to main content
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the West End neighborhood on Monday morning, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a shooting call about 11:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue and found the boy conscious and breathing. Medics were responding.

Police didn't provide any additional information on Monday. The shooting is under investigation.

