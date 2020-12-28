Teenager shot in the leg in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the West End neighborhood on Monday morning, St. Louis police said.
Police responded to a shooting call about 11:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue and found the boy conscious and breathing. Medics were responding.
Police didn't provide any additional information on Monday. The shooting is under investigation.
From staff reports
