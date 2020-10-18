 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Louis
0 comments

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Louis

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot in the leg in the West End neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at Hamilton and Cates avenues at about 4 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports