Teenager shot in the leg in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot in the leg in the West End neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at Hamilton and Cates avenues at about 4 p.m. No other information was immediately available.
Rachel Rice
