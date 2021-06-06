Teenager shot, killed north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenaged male was fatally shot on the northeast corner of Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police were called to the scene for a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. The teenager was found shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.
Bystanders said they only heard a couple gunshots.
Police did not provide more information on Sunday afternoon. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Rachel Rice
