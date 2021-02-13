Teenager slain, another injured, in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A boy was fatally shot in the chest Saturday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:19 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Taylor Avenue. A second male victim, shot in the leg, survived.

Police said the boy who died was about 16. His name and exact age haven’t been released, nor has mention of any suspects.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Desta’s Market, a neighborhood convenience store. The owner of a vehicle hit by stray bullets from the shooting declined to comment.

A neighbor said the boy who died was apparently on foot when he was shot, because he ran from the parking lot and collapsed nearby, behind a vacant home. Occupants of a vehicle may have been involved.

The neighbor said the victim was between the ages of 14 and 16 and lived near the shooting scene, in the 4500 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. No one answered the door at the house.

