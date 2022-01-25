Teenager who died in two-vehicle crash in Ferguson is identified

FERGUSON — The young man who died two weeks ago in a vehicle crash in Ferguson has been identified as 18-year-old Ronald Washington III.

The St. Louis County medical examiner's office released Washington's name on Tuesday. He lived in the 1200 block of North Florissant Road in Calverton Park.

Ferguson police have not replied to repeated requests for the man's identity.

Washington died in the crash about 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at the intersection of Hereford and North Elizabeth avenues

Washington was driving a speeding sedan that collided with a pickup truck, authorities said. He died at the scene. Two other occupants of the sedan were critically injured and taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not provided an update on their conditions.

The driver of the pickup truck, broadsided by the speeding sedan, survived without serious injury.

Ferguson police said the pickup truck had the right-of-way with a left-turn arrow, and the sedan ran a red light.

The pickup was heading west on Chambers Road and in the midst of making a left turn to go south onto Elizabeth. The sedan was heading east on Hereford, which becomes Chambers.

The force of the impact was so severe that the fronts of both vehicles were nearly gone. The pickup truck took out a traffic light and street signs and the sedan came to rest on the sidewalk in front of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and School, at 120 North Elizabeth Avenue.

The crash highlighted complaints among city leaders and residents about speeders in the area.

