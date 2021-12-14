Teenager who escaped from juvenile detention center struck and killed on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center weeks ago was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 Tuesday morning while trying to run from police, authorities said.

The unidentified juvenile, who is 17 years old, was "dodging in and out of traffic" when he was struck by a vehicle about 8:30 a.m. on I-70 near North Broadway, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden.

The woman whose car fatally struck the teen stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Hayden said detectives with the Police Department's intelligence division were conducting a "mobile undercover surveillance" of a car the teenager was riding in near North Broadway and Biddle Street.

A female was driving the teenager north on Broadway. Hayden said it appeared she couldn't decide if she wanted to enter the highway or not, and the car crashed into an embankment near an entrance ramp. She and the teenage boy jumped out of the car and ran off, Hayden said. They ran down the ramp and entered westbound traffic, Hayden said. The boy was struck, and the person who had been driving him got away, police said.