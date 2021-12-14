Teenager who escaped from juvenile detention center struck and killed on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center weeks ago was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 Tuesday morning while trying to run from police, authorities said.
The unidentified juvenile, who is 17 years old, was "dodging in and out of traffic" when he was struck by a vehicle about 8:30 a.m. on I-70 near North Broadway, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden.
The woman whose car fatally struck the teen stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
Hayden said detectives with the Police Department's intelligence division were conducting a "mobile undercover surveillance" of a car the teenager was riding in near North Broadway and Biddle Street.
A female was driving the teenager north on Broadway. Hayden said it appeared she couldn't decide if she wanted to enter the highway or not, and the car crashed into an embankment near an entrance ramp. She and the teenage boy jumped out of the car and ran off, Hayden said. They ran down the ramp and entered westbound traffic, Hayden said. The boy was struck, and the person who had been driving him got away, police said.
The teenage boy escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center at 3847 Enright Avenue in Grand Center on Sept. 4, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for the 22nd Circuit Judicial Court.
The boy had been held there for weapons and drugs offenses, escape from confinement with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault and tampering with a motor vehicle in first degree,. Long said. The boy had not been certified to stand trial as an adult.
The boy was one of 10 juveniles to escape from the facility on Enright in recent months. There were three escapes total, Long said. Five of the juveniles have been recaptured; four remained on the loose, as of Tuesday morning.
