Teenagers in police custody in connection with string of burglaries

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in police custody in connection with a string of burglaries in south St. Louis County.

The burglaries, which took place in early August, included three Subway restaurants, a Domino's Pizza, Olde Town Donuts in Fenton, and a Penn Station sandwich shop. And in one case, on Aug. 5, nine guns were stolen from a Denny Dennis sporting goods store in Fenton.

One of the teenagers, who is 15 years old, has been charged with seven counts of burglary in St. Louis City Family Court. The second teenager, who is 17 years old, has not been charged yet.

Detectives are searching for a third person connected to the incidents.