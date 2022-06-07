 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teens back in custody after escape from St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested two 17-year-olds who escaped from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center last week.

St. Louis County Police Intelligence Operations Bureau detectives found the two teens and took them into custody, Sgt. Tracy Panus said. 

They were first reported missing around 8:30 p.m. May 29, according to Clayton police.

A window of the detention center at the county's circuit court building was shattered during the escape.

Additional information was not released Tuesday morning.

