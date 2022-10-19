Teens charged after hundreds of mail thefts, bribery attempt in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis-area teenagers stole mail from U.S. Post Office collection boxes, and a fourth teen tried to bribe letter carriers for a master key to unlock other collection boxes, federal prosecutors alleged this week.

The bribery attempt was unsuccessful, authorities said.

The four young men charged in U.S. District Court here are Tahj K. Boyd, James R. Townsend, Dwaundre K. Valley and Dennis Cooperwood Jr. It wasn't clear from court documents if they were working together.

One of them, Cooperwood, was caught with nearly 180 personal and business checks that had been swiped from a collection box in the spring, authorities said.

Boyd, 19, lives in St. Louis County. Townsend, 18, is from Ferguson. Valley, 19, is from Bridgeton. And Cooperwood, 19, is from Country Club Hills.

Boyd and Townsend are accused of mail theft, a felony. Authorities say they stole mail Sept. 1 from a collection box at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country. They were indicted Sept. 21.

Valley, also indicted Sept. 21, faces three felony charges of bribery of a public official. He offered money to three letter carriers for the keys to get into mail collection boxes, charges allege. The locked U.S. Postal Service's collection boxes can only be opened with a master key, known as an "arrow key."

Valley is charged with offering to pay postal workers in St. Ann on March 4, in Florissant on April 15 and in Maryland Heights on April 20.

The postal workers did not accept the bribe, federal authorities said.

Cooperwood Jr. was indicted Oct. 12 on a felony charge of possession of stolen mail matter. He is accused of taking 179 checks from a collection box in April.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Town and Country Police Department and a U.S. Marshals Service task force investigated the case. U.S. Postal Inspector Matt Villicana could not be immediately reached for comment. Federal authorities did not release mugshots of the four defendants.