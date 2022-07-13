Teens charged in deadly shooting in Dellwood

DELLWOOD — Two teens, including a juvenile, have been charged in a July 1 double shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman in Dellwood, authorities said.

Robbie Wade, 19, of the 1700 block of Bradshaw Drive in Dellwood, was charged July 2 with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Charges and police say Wade and and another person fatally shot Ayanna Madison, 19, about 6:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of Trask Drive where she lived.

Wade and the other shooter approached a male outside the home and began shooting at him, prompting Madison to come out of the house, authorities said. She was hit multiple times and died later that night at a hospital. The male, 18, suffered a leg wound.

Police have not established a motive for the shooting. North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin said the other shooter, 17, was charged in juvenile court.

Wade was jailed in lieu of a $500,000 cash bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.