Teens charged with burgling 6 St. Louis County businesses in one day

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two teens were charged Tuesday with a one-day string of burglaries last month in St. Louis County.

The boys, both 16, are accused of burgling six businesses on Dec. 6.

Detectives said the boys, not named by police because they are juveniles, were arrested in the 4100 block of North Newstead Avenue, where police also found five guns that were stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Sept. 16.

The burgled businesses included Shell Gas Stations at 7498 Delmar Blvd. and 8835 Natural Bridge Road; a Conoco Gas Station at 3675 Dunn Road; a Family Dollar Store at 9882 Halls Ferry Road; a self-service carwash at 7900 St. Charles Rock Road; and Neat Restaurant and Bar at 11208 West Florissant Ave.

Police said the two teens used a stolen white Hyundai Sonata during the burglaries.

Rates of stolen Kias and Hyundais exploded last year — a trend also seen nationally because of a viral TikTok video that shows how to break into and drive off in many models of the South Korean-made vehicles using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable.

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais jumped 1,450% last year in the city, from 273 to 3,958. The same was true in St. Louis County, where a jump from 140 to 1,621 marked a 1,157% increase.