Teens escape from St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center

CLAYTON — Two teenage boys escaped Sunday night from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Clayton police.

The teens were first reported missing at around 8:30 p.m. Both teens were wearing blue shorts and green T-shirts, police said.

The first teen is described as 17 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 lbs. and wears his hair in short twists.

The second teen is described as 17 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall weighing 130 lbs. He has a neck tattoo reading "DOD," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.