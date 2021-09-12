Teens shot after argument in downtown St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS —Two teens, ages 19 and 17, were shot early Sunday in a downtown St. Louis apartment building.

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce Street and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso and 17-year old girl who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were taken to a hospital and considered stable, police said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the 19-year-old and another person who the victim told police he could not describe.

A 16-year-old boy interviewed by police on scene was taken into custody and referred to juvenile court after he was found in possession of a gun reported stolen from Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.