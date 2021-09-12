 Skip to main content
Teens shot after argument in downtown St. Louis apartment building
0 comments

Teens shot after argument in downtown St. Louis apartment building

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS —Two teens, ages 19 and 17, were shot early Sunday in a downtown St. Louis apartment building. 

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce Street and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso and 17-year old girl who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were taken to a hospital and considered stable, police said. 

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the 19-year-old and another person who the victim told police he could not describe. 

A 16-year-old boy interviewed by police on scene was taken into custody and referred to juvenile court after he was found in possession of a gun reported stolen from Bellefontaine Neighbors. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Tower 2: The harrowing tale of a St. Louis 9/11 survivor

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News