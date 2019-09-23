ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in a St. Louis robbery and carjacking Sunday morning in which the victim was hit in the back with a cane.
Police are searching for a third suspect, a 13-year-old boy.
The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was struck in the back with a cane at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Lindell Boulevard. That area is on the edge of the city's Midtown neighborhood.
Police said the three teens robbed her of her cell phone and car keys. The woman ran off and called police.
Police discovered that her car had been stolen. They later found it less than a mile away, in the 1000 block of Leonard Avenue.
Police also found the woman's cell phone. Officers took two of the teens into custody and turned them over to juvenile authorities. They were searching for a third.
The woman refused medical treatment, police said.