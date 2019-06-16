Updated at 2 p.m. with more details from police.
ST. LOUIS • Ten people were injured and two were killed in shootings from Saturday to early Sunday morning, according to police.
A 55-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at Salamas Market in the 4900 block of St. Louis Avenue at 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The woman told police she was in a vehicle with another woman when a dark sedan with tinted windows drove in front of them and the occupants fired several shots. The woman felt a burning pain on her forehead and sharp pain in her hand, she told police. She was taken to an area hospital where she was listed as stable.
On Saturday morning, police responded to two homicides. At about 9:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Florissant a 69-year-old man was killed and a 60-year-old woman was injured.
Two hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Richard Place in the Penrose neighborhood where one person was killed and two people were injured. One injured man was shot multiple times, and a woman was shot in the leg and the arm.
On Saturday at 7:28 p.m. a teenage boy was shot in the leg near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and O'Fallon Street in the Carr Square neighborhood.
At about 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head in the 4500 block of Davidson Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. She was listed as conscious and breathing.
Seven minutes later, a shooting took place downtown in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. One woman was shot in the shoulder and was listed as conscious and breathing. Two men who were in a car traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue sustained minor graze wounds and were listed as stable. Witnesses told police they saw four men crouched behind a car on the north side of the street who shot at the car with the two male victims inside.
Police responded to Voce Bar near the intersection of South Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue, not far from the City Hall parking lot and the St. Louis City Justice Center, for a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. A 39-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were shot and were listed as being in critical condition, but stable. Police are searching for a black male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall wearing a black T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and sporting a beard.