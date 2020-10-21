Ten more St. Louis County inmates infected by COVID-19; a total 43 inmates infected

CLAYTON — Ten more inmates at the St. Louis County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of inmates infected by the disease there to 43.

The new infections were confirmed in a second round of tests of nearly 900 people incarcerated in the facility following an outbreak discovered Oct. 2, county health department spokeswoman Sara Dayley said.

The 10 inmates had previously tested negative, Dayley said.

Of the 43 inmates who tested positive for the disease, “most” were showing no symptoms of sickness, Dayley said in a written release. “A few” were experiencing mild symptoms, she said.

As of Wednesday, every inmate had been tested for an active COVID-19 infection at least once since the outbreak, Dayley said.

But officials have not confirmed the source of the outbreak, first identified Oct. 2 in an inmate who tested positive for the disease during routine screening.

“Until the latest cluster of cases, DPH had detected no evidence of transmission of the virus within the facility,” Daley said.

All 43 inmates infected with COVID-19 have been isolated in the facility, Dayley said. A medical provider is attending to all of them.