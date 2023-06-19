ST. LOUIS — Several tenants in the downtown building where a weekend shooting left a teen dead and 11 others injured said Monday they had concerns about security long before the incident. And the family of the 17-year-old boy who died said they warned him about the streets and wondered how to tackle the problem of kids with guns in St. Louis.

The mass shooting early Sunday was at a party attended by throngs of young people in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, and it wasn't clear Monday how they got inside.

The building is supposed to be locked after business hours, so only tenants with card keys can get in. But sometimes hairstylists and aestheticians in the building leave the door open for clients, tenants interviewed Monday said. One also said the door has been open into the night several times over the past six months.

Jarrod Sharp, who with his wife Leslie runs a home health care business out of the building, said he’s seen the door open when he’s dropped by to get extra work done in the evenings or on Saturday morning.

“It’s unnerving, to say the least,” he said.

Terry McDonald, the building’s owner, said Monday that he did not know how the revelers got inside the building and declined to say more.

Makao Moore was killed early Sunday when gunfire rang out on the fifth floor. Ten other teens were shot and injured, and another was trampled as partygoers headed for the exits. Surveillance footage outside the building, captured by a neighboring property owner, shows waves of people streaming out between 1:10 and 1:15 a.m. Some run from the scene, while others mill about in the building's parking lot.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested near the scene and turned over to juvenile authorities. Police said they were searching for more suspects.

On Monday, about two dozen relatives of Makao gathered in the yard and on the front stoop of the family's home on Enright Avenue. Makao, the youngest of 15 children, lived with his father, Darryl Moore, and five step-siblings.

Makao was a junior at Sumner High School. His family said his goal was to finish school and make a living as a professional gamer.

"He wanted to get his family out of the ’hood," said a sister, Nadaunte Brown, 30.

They mourned him as an outgoing young man who was respectful with family at home and kept his younger nieces and nephews in check at family gatherings.

Some young men in Makao's circle may have carried guns, relatives concede. Darryl Moore said he constantly warned his son about hanging out with violent people.

"Every day," his father said. "Every day. It's the company you keep."

"Makao was a sweet kid at home," another relative said, "but I don't know what he was doing out on the streets."

Makao's aunt, Sharonda Moore, recounted how her family had been hit by violence before. Her son was shot and killed in 2016, and her cousin was slain in 2012. She said she'd like to confront Makao's killer in person to ask a question.

"I want to ask them, 'What happened in your childhood to make you think this is OK?'" Sharonda Moore said. "They express their anger like this, with guns. If we don't figure it out, it's going to continue to happen."

Five of the teens who were shot and survived were males. Five were females. The males ranged in age from 15 to 19, and the girls were all 16 or 17.

'A lack of love or a lack of attention'

Kenan Morrison, CEO and founder of The Village, an organization that mentors boys in St. Louis as young as 6, noted that if a teenager is wrapped up in gun violence, it often comes down to a lack of resources and support, and they’ve often experienced trauma of their own.

“When a teenager is at that point, it means they don’t care about their own lives and there are a lot of people in their past that haven’t shown the care,” Morrison said. “It’s a new form of suicide.”

He noted that while it’s a good step for the city to extend weekend hours and programming at the Wohl and Marquette recreation centers, as Mayor Tishaura O. Jones promised after the shooting, longer-term solutions are needed.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, said at a news conference Monday afternoon that it’s critical for young people to have access to jobs, vocational education in high school, recreational activities and basic services at home, such as running water. She spoke to reporters outside the Boys and Girls Club at 9200 West Florissant Avenue, ahead of the Dellwood Juneteenth parade Monday morning.

“Police respond to crime,” Bush said, “and we understand that. The community, investing in community, is what can actually stop and prevent crime."

St. Louis Aldermanic President Megan Green said in a statement that aldermen are working on new rules for parking lots and short-term rentals that are often magnets for crime downtown.

In an interview, she said the city also is making investments in youth programming and violence prevention with federal pandemic aid.

“There’s a lot that’s moving in the right direction,” she said. “It just feels like it’s not moving fast enough.”

Donesha Belton, 29, a cousin to Makao, agreed the city needs community centers and safe places for youths. Without those safe alternatives, Belton said, "it leaves the streets."

Makao's family members said the teen's name was meant for him "to be a knockout in life." One cousin, a boxer who is now serving time in prison for drugs, named the boy "Makao" — a play on the boxing term K-O, for knockout.

Sharonda Moore, Makao's aunt, questioned Monday if violence in the city could be curbed.

“I don’t think it can be stopped, because I don’t think (the shooters) actually know what the families go through,” she said. “These kids with guns, I don’t know if it’s a lack of love or a lack of attention.”

Dana Rieck, Victor Stefanescu and Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.