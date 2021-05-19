Tennessee man charged with 2 East St. Louis killings

BELLEVILLE — A man from Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder after prosecutors say he killed two men in East St. Louis in March.

Orlando M. Ladd Jr., 29, is accused by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office of killing Charlie Howard and Martinel Labon on March 13 at the Samuel L. Gompers housing complex in the 400 block of Sixth Street in East St. Louis.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to the complex, where they found the two men shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at a hospital.

One of the victims was 27 and lived in St. Clair County, but authorities did say which one. The other was 29 and lived in Nashville.

Ladd will be extradited from Tennessee, prosecutors say.

