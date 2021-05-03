Tennessee man charged with fatal shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man from Memphis, Tenn., was charged recently with murder in the 2020 shooting death of a St. Louis man in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Kennice Brock, 48, is accused of shooting and killing Carl Netter on July 15, 2020, in the 1900 block of North Vandeventer Avenue. Brock was charged April 26 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say while Brock was at a social gathering with work associates in St. Louis, he repeatedly displayed a gun to Netter, then shot him and fled to Memphis.

When detectives interviewed Brock, he initially denied being in St. Louis when Netter was shot, authorities say. He eventually said he was present but denied involvement in the killing.

The social gathering and the shooting were captured on video, prosecutors say.

Brock has previous convictions for theft and a federal weapons offense, and he has a pending federal charge for being a felon in possession of ammunition. He also was charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of his cousin in Memphis. The status of that case was not immediately clear on Monday.