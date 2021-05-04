Tennessee man charged with rape after prosecutors say he forced woman off St. Louis highway, kidnapped and assaulted her

CLAYTON — A man from Memphis, Tenn., faces rape, kidnapping and sodomy charges after prosecutors say he forced a woman a woman off a St. Louis highway while her kids were in the car, then raped her at a hotel.

The victim loaded her five children in her car on April 24 when she saw Broderick Wright, 36, in her neighborhood, charges say. Wright then followed her onto Interstate 44 and forced her off the side of the road, charges say.

Wright made the victim get in the passenger's seat of her car and drove to the woman's residence, where he dropped off the kids. He left his car on the side of the highway, charges say.

Prosecutors say Wright then took the victim to a Red Roof Inn and raped her. He had come to St. Louis a few days earlier and rented a room at the hotel.

Wright lives in the 4900 block of East Shore Drive in Memphis.

No attorney was listed for him Tuesday in court records. He is being held without bond.

