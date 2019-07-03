ST. LOUIS —The test drive in an Impala didn't go as planned for a woman robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in St. Louis.
The woman, 24, drove to the 1100 block of North Tucker Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday in hopes of selling her 2007 Chevrolet Impala.
Police said she showed her vehicle to two men, who then asked if they could test-drive the car.
She agreed and sat in the front passenger seat. One of the men drove the car, while the other sat in the back, police said.
At North 11th and Tyler streets, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, the man in the backseat pulled a gun. He ordered her to out of the car, police said. She got out and they drove away. She was uninjured.
Police have made no arrests in the carjacking and said they don't know who the robbers are.
The driver is described as a black man in his early 20s with a light complexion. He wore black clothing, a black hat and dark glasses. The man with the gun was a black man in his early 20s with a dark complexion. He also wore black clothing.