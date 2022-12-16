Testimony ends in Lamar Johnson hearing; decision on overturning conviction could come in January

ST. LOUIS — A Circuit Court judge said his decision to overturn or uphold the 1994 murder conviction and life sentence of Lamar Johnson will likely come in January, after a week of testimony wrapped up Friday.

Circuit Court Judge David Mason, who is presiding over the hearing and is charged by law to make the final decision, instructed the prosecution and defense to prepare final briefs. Attorneys for Johnson are to submit their statements by Dec. 23, and the Missouri Attorney General's Office will have 10 calendar days to review Johnson's defense's arguments and respond.

Though Johnson has fought to prove his innocence since he was arrested in the killing of Marcus Boyd in 1994, his case gained national headlines after the Circuit Attorney's Office in 2019 released its report alleging misconduct, coercion and other flaws in his prosecution.

The appearance of Johnson's eyes has always been a factor in the case against him, and they were a focus of the court hearing this week. Greg Elking, the witness who identified Johnson in 1995, described Johnson at the time as having a "lazy eye." In court this week, when Elking said he meant "crazy eyes" he couldn't describe exactly what about Johnson's eyes were distinctive to him.

Former St. Louis police Detective Joe Nickerson, who led the murder investigation, told the court Friday that he was confident in Elking's testimony and identification of Johnson. Boyd was shot and killed by two assailants wearing ski masks around 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, 1994.

As Nickerson stood by the original testimony of his star witness, Judge Mason ordered Johnson, sitting at the defense table with his attorneys, to stand up. Judge Mason then looked at the former detective on the stand.

“What in the world is distinctive about this man’s eyes (from) pretty much any Black man in the courtroom?” asked Judge Mason.

Nickerson responded that he thinks Johnson’s right eye looks different from his left eye. That’s when the judge ordered someone to take a picture of Johnson for the record.

Earlier this week, Elking testified that Nickerson coerced his identification of Johnson in a lineup because the detective told him which numbers to pick.

That never happened, Nickerson testified. He said he knew Elking was a drug user, and that he seemed like a con artist. Elking was with Boyd on his front porch, trying to obtain crack, on the night of the murder.

The former detective also testified that a colleague, former Detective Ralph Campbell, got an admission about the murder from Johnson.

Judge Mason questioned if, in general, any suspect for murder would offer that information to police.

Campbell couldn't testify at the hearing because of health issues, according to Gregory Goodwin from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The three main witnesses in Johnson's 1995 trial were Campbell, Elking and a jailhouse informant.

“You sure this isn’t a situation where you got to a little bit in a rush to make a conviction?” Judge Mason asked Nickerson.

“Not at all, your honor. Not one bit,” he said.

The victim's girlfriend, Leslie Williams, was the last witness on Friday and was only briefly questioned by state prosecutors. She explained why she first thought Johnson was her boyfriend's killer, saying she and Boyd were watching the news one day and saw a story about a murder. Boyd pointed to the TV and told her, "Lamar did that" and she told him, "You better watch your back."

But Williams also testified she's not positive that Johnson is the murderer, that's just what she thought at the moment.

Johnson's defense declined to question her, and state prosecutors then decided not to call their last two unnamed witnesses.