Testimony has ended in the hearing on overturning Lamar Johnson murder conviction

ST. LOUIS— The final witness has finished testifying in the week-long hearing to determine if the 1995 murder conviction and life sentence of Lamar Johnson should be overturned.

Circuit Court Judge David Mason, who is presiding over the hearing and will make the final decision, is asking the prosecution and defense to prepare final briefs.

Johnson eyes have been one of the primary focuses of the court hearing this week to decide whether his 1995 murder conviction and life sentence should be overturned.

Former St. Louis police Det. Joe Nickerson, who led the investigation into the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd, told the court Friday that he was confident in the testimony from the main trial eyewitness, Greg Elking, who told police there was something distinctive about the gunman’s eyes. The victim was shot and killed by assailants wearing ski masks.

Circuit Court Judge David Mason, who is presiding over the week-long hearing and will make the final decision, then ordered Lamar Johnson, sitting at the defense table with his attorneys, to stand up. Judge Mason then looked at the former detective on the stand.

“What in the world is distinctive about this man’s eyes [from] pretty much any Black man in the courtroom?” asked Judge Mason.

Nickerson testified he thinks Johnson’s right eye is different from his left eye. That’s when the judge ordered someone to take a picture of Johnson for the record. The main witness who noted something about Johnson’s eyes in 1994, Greg Elking, testified earlier this week that Det. Nickerson coerced his identification of Johnson in a lineup because Nickerson told him what numbers to pick.

While on the stand, Nickerson also testified that a colleague, former Det. Ralph Campbell, got an admission about the murder from Johnson. Campbell, Elking and a jailhouse informant were the three main witnesses in Johnson’s 1995 trial. The judge also questioned that a suspect for murder would offer that information to police.

Detective Campbell can’t testify this week because of health issues, according to Charles Goodwin from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Also on Friday morning, Nickerson confirmed he knew his star witness, Elking, was a drug user. Elking said this week he was on the victim's porch to get crack from him on the night of the murder.

“You sure this isn’t a situation where you got to a little bit in a rush to make a conviction,” Judge Mason asked the former detective.

“Not at all, Your Honor. Not one bit,” said Nickerson.