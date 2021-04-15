Texas man admits scamming investors in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A Texas man pleaded guilty in federal court here and admitted bilking investors with a foreign currency trading scam.

As part of his guilty plea to four counts of wire fraud, Joshua Christian McDonald admitted that beginning in August 2017, he told clients he was an experienced currency trader and would make them 20% to 50% profit with his company, Perfection PR Firm LLC. He created false documents claiming success trading in foreign exchange markets, but didn't tell clients he was really investing in cryptocurrency or using the money for personal expenses, his plea says.

Prosecutors say he should face 27 to 33 months in prison for scamming five people in eastern Missouri out of $240,000, as well as seven others. McDonald disputes those figures. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission advises investors to verify a company's registration before investing. McDonald and his company were not registered.