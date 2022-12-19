Texas man admits to targeting St. Louis woman in $1.2 million romance scam

ST. LOUIS — A Texas man who posed online as a St. Louis-area veterinarian and animal behaviorist admitted Monday to targeting a St. Louis woman in a $1.2 million romance scam.

Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to five federal fraud charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents say the scam started in May 2019 when someone in Nigeria created a LinkedIn profile for a Belgian veterinarian and animal behaviorist with the initials G.J. living in the St. Louis area.

By August, G.J. was communicating with a woman in St. Louis through a dating website, making plans to meet at places like the Missouri Botanical Garden. G.J. never showed up.

In October 2019, Oladimeji acting as G.J. told the woman he was on a trip to Dubai and needed help with an urgent business issue. She sent him $15,000. He continued to ask for money over subsequent months, saying that he wouldn’t be able to leave Dubai unless he got the financial help.

In total, the woman sent or tried to send $931,000 to Oladimeji and other scammers who were helping him, according to court documents. She also sent roughly $314,000 in cashier’s checks to Texas, where Oladimeiji’s co-defendant, Olumide Akrinmade, 37, lived.

Federal authorities caught Oladimeji when he returned to the U.S. from Nigeria in February 2021. They seized two phones and discovered text messages between him and the woman, according to court documents.

Oladimeji is set to be sentenced in March. He could face up to 20 years in prison on each count and a fine of $250,000. He could also face deportation.

The case against his co-defendant, Akrinmade, is still pending, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.