Texas man drowns in private Franklin County lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 61-year-old Texas man drowned this week after jumping from a boat into a private lake in Franklin County near St. Clair.
Dale Neider, of Wharton, Texas, jumped into the private Thunderbird Lake from a moving motorboat about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Neider attempted to float before he went underwater and did not resurface, according to the patrol.
Search attempts recovered his body Thursday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
