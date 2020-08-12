Texas man sentenced to prison for traveling to St. Louis for sex with girl, 13

ST. LOUIS — An EMT from Texas was sentenced Wednesday to six years and three months in federal prison for traveling to St. Louis to have sex with a 13-year-old he'd met online.

Ernesto Martinez, from the McAllen area in south Texas, met the St. Louis girl through Instagram, his plea agreement says, and the two began to correspond. They sent each other nude photos, the plea says, and Martinez also sent her pictures of himself in the back of an ambulance.

Martinez at one point suggested visiting the girl so the two could have sex and in March 2019 he flew to St. Louis, rented a car and rented an Airbnb for four nights, the plea says. The pair had sex multiple times, and visited the St. Louis Arch and other attractions, according to the plea.

The girl told a grandparent that she was staying with a friend, but later admitted what actually happened.

Martinez, then 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to a charge of traveling for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act with a minor.

He was indicted on the federal charge in May 2019.

Martinez was originally charged in St. Louis Circuit Court with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and other charges in April 2019. He was sentenced there in January to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges. His state prison sentence will run concurrently with his federal sentence.

