NORWOOD COURT — LaTonya Brown knew the issues in her relationship could turn violent.

One day last month, the 21-year-old mother texted a friend. She had told her boyfriend she was moving out.

“I honestly don’t feel safe anymore,” she wrote to India Henry. “Too many of my family members have died from domestic violence and I’ll be damned if I be next.”

But the couple did not break up that day — her friends and family said they aren’t sure why. Just over a week later, police said, boyfriend Justin Taylor shot and killed Brown before turning the gun on himself in his St. Louis County apartment.

Brown was one of two St. Louis County women killed in recent days in apparent murder-suicides. Police said Cheryl Washington, 60, was shot and killed on Monday by 61-year-old Dana Haney, who then killed himself. County police investigated five murder-suicides last year.

In both cases this year, it’s not clear exactly what led to the deaths. But experts caution that it is extraordinarily hard for women to leave abusive partners. It takes, on average, five to seven attempts before they leave for good, said Emma Bell, hotline coordinator for the Women’s Safe House in St. Louis. Some fear retaliation. Other can’t find housing. Many remain emotionally attached.

On Thursday night, dozens gathered at an apartment complex in this small north St. Louis County village to celebrate Brown’s life. Her fraternal twin sister, Joelanda Brown, said Brown was “smart as hell,” funny, friendly and caring. A cousin described her as “sugar, spice and everything nice.” She was a hard worker, they said, who held down a job as a manager at Domino’s while raising her young son.

Her family and friends also spoke about her relationship with Taylor.

Brown, a St. Louis native, was a quiet child who was close with her grandmother, Salonia Black. Her grandmother told the Post-Dispatch her granddaughter mostly kept to herself and didn’t really drink or do drugs.

“She had a beautiful personality,” Black said. “She was a good mother.”

Her family said Brown had been dating Taylor for about six months. Henry thought the two met on Facebook. And, for awhile, they seemed like a normal, happy couple who had an occasional argument.

But her twin sister always felt uneasy about Taylor and their relationship.

“I kept saying there was something about him,” Joelanda Brown said.

Brown’s mother, Latonya Black-Brown, thought Taylor seemed like a “nice, quiet, polite young man” who said he was searching for a job to help support Brown and her 3-year-old son, Makai Brown.

But Henry said red flags began to pop up as her friend confided in her about their relationship.

Her grandmother and mother said they last saw Brown on Friday, April 28. The three women spent the morning running errands and relaxing Brown’s hair.

Brown usually worked at Domino’s until 2 a.m. on Saturdays, so Makai would stay overnight with Black-Brown.

When Saturday morning rolled around and Brown wasn’t answering her mom’s calls, Black-Brown said she tried not to worry.

But, deep down, she felt like something wasn’t right.

Around 7:30 p.m. that Saturday, she took Makai and went to Taylor’s apartment, where Brown often stayed.

They knocked on the apartment door for some time. No one answered.

“At this point, I’m like, ‘Something ain’t right,’” Black-Brown said. “Sunday morning came. I had the worst feeling in the world. I didn’t go to church.”

She called St. Louis County police that morning and asked an officer to meet her at the apartment, in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, in unincorporated St. Louis County near Norwood Court, for a welfare check.

After several family members struggled with the door, they were able to bust it open. The officer went in alone and found the couple’s bodies.

Investigators believe Taylor shot Brown, then himself, according to a preliminary investigation by St. Louis County police.

Neighbors in the apartment complex heard shots fired around 5 a.m. Saturday, Brown’s family said.

Just 30 minutes prior, Brown had texted her best friend, Henry, for the last time.

Brown’s service will be held May 12 in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

In hindsight, Brown’s text to Henry in mid-April was an ominous sign. Taylor had hit her the day before.

“I told him, ‘If you would do what you did to me yesterday with no problem then you have no problem with hitting me,’” Brown wrote to Henry. “‘If you have no problem hitting me, then you don’t have a problem with beating me. And if you don’t have a problem with beating me, then you don’t have a problem with killing me.’”

Those who are experiencing domestic violence and need help can call Safe Connections’ 24-Hour crisis helpline at 314-531-2003 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.