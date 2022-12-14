‘That argument is done’: Judge strikes down credibility of star witness testimony from 1994 murder trial

ST. LOUIS — The judge presiding over the effort to overturn Lamar Johnson's conviction and life sentence said Tuesday that the testimony of a star witness in Johnson's murder trial nearly 30 years ago was "almost a textbook case of suggestive identification."

Circuit Court Judge David Mason said he didn't need an expert witness to explain how St. Louis police detectives got witness Greg Elking to identify Johnson as the man who gunned down Marcus Boyd in 1994.

"That argument is done," Judge Mason said during the second day of testimony in the hearing that will determine if there is enough proof of Johnson's innocence, or that his conviction was flawed enough for Mason to overturn it.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the motion to vacate in August, saying there is new evidence. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is fighting to uphold the conviction and life sentence.

Elking testified Monday that police had pressured him to identify Johnson as the man who shot Boyd as they'd stood on his front porch the night of Oct. 30, 1994.

In cross-examination Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Tristin Estep questioned if Elking changed his story because he wanted to come forward about police coercion — or because he feared being known as a snitch.

“I don’t know if he’s the shooter or not. I still don’t know today. But I know this: that I did not know who the shooters was and I was told who they were and it was wrong for that to take place," Elking testified.

Estep, who formerly worked in the Circuit Attorney’s Office, spent the morning and early afternoon going through discrepancies in Elking’s multiple affidavits, including seeing a person who had a "lazy eye," how tall the assailants were and the type of gun Elking said he saw.

Elking said he was a crack cocaine user at the time of the murder and over the years, and that he is now sober.

“I try the best of my ability to tell you the truth. That’s all I want to tell you,” testified Elking. “You saying to me that I’m a liar — I don’t just go around lying.”

Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Dwight Warren, who helped lead the Johnson prosecution, testified on Tuesday and denied any police coercion in Johnson's prosecution. Warren testified that without jailhouse informant William Mock, prosecutors in 1994 had a case, but not a "reasonably good case."

Judge Mason asked Warren if he turned over to Johnson's original attorney letters in which Mock said he wanted to receive some incentives from law enforcement in exchange for his trial testimony against Johnson.

"I don't and I don't know if I would have," said Warren on the stand. He said Elking's desires were just that and were not fulfilled by prosecutors.

Elking and Johnson had corresponded by letter while they were each incarcerated and discussed Johnson's prosecution and murder conviction. Judge Mason questioned the different handwriting of the letters. He also asked about Johnson’s education because of the sophistication of the letters. Johnson had dropped out of high school, his attorney said.

Tuesday afternoon, Judge Mason demanded to know if Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner plans to file murder charges against the man, James Howard, who testified Monday that he, not Lamar Johnson, killed the man Johnson was convicted of murdering nearly 30 years ago.

Gardner said the case is being reviewed.

"After what I heard it's being reviewed?" asked Judge Mason, before asking if anyone from the Circuit Attorney's Office talked with James Howard about potential charges. Gardner said she wasn't certain, so Mason ordered Howard back to court to ask him directly.

Howard testified that he had not been told about the possibility of being charged in Boyd's murder or given any incentives.

Johnson will testify, his attorneys said. The hearing is expected to run through Friday.

Photos: Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction hearing, DAy 2