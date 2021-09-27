The Bail Project, nonprofit aimed at bailing out the poor, leaves St. Louis city

The idea, he said, is to help people change their behavior for the long-term.

"You're doing the (personal) work so that you never commit the harm again," he said. "That's what we need right now in order to address violence as a city."

The Freedom Community Center will also continue to provide bail assistance, along with helping people to get involved with political organizing.

Milton said many people who have been incarcerated or involved with the courts or police are later inspired to speak out and help others transform their lives, too.

He credits that political activism and the Missouri Supreme Court's recent limits on the use of cash bail with much of the reduction.

In 2019, the bail fund posted bail for nearly 670 people, Milton said. By 2020, only 207 needed it. In the month of August, nobody in the city jail was being held on cash bail, he said.

"I think we are in a moment where we can continue to change," Milton said. "Not only are we going to end cash bail, but we are going to invest in community solutions that actually keep us safe."

The rolling fund, which is now based in California, launched in 2017 using a $16 million revolving fund to bail out 160,000 people.

