The Bail Project, nonprofit aimed at bailing out the poor, leaves St. Louis

But critics said letting people out of jail before trial made the community more dangerous, pointing to cases like Samuel Scott in April 2019, who was released on a misdemeanor assault charge an hour after the nonprofit paid the $5,000. He later brutally beat his wife Marcia Johnson, leading to her death five days later.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner said in 2019, after the Scott case, that she would encourage the Bail Project to review court records to "determine if there are any victim or public safety concerns so we can properly notify victims or witnesses."

“If all of the charging documents were reviewed by the Bail Project, they would have seen the safety concerns of the victim, prosecutors and courts. This information would have given The Bail Project an appreciation for the level of risk associated in the case,” the statement said.

Still, the Bail Project boasted of successes since it came to the city. By their account, 86% of its clients attended their court dates and nearly 50% of them had their cases dismissed.