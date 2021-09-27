The Bail Project, nonprofit aimed at bailing out the poor, leaves St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A national nonprofit that bailed out thousands of low-income people in St. Louis announced Monday it is leaving the city after nearly four years.
The Bail Project launched its first site in St. Louis in January 2018, and leaders said the location has given free bail assistance and pretrial support to more than 3,000 people since then.
But the declining use of cash bail in the city and Mayor Tishaura Jones' efforts to close the Workhouse meant it was time to move on to something different, nonprofit officials said.
The Bail Project's St. Louis branch will shift its money and resources to a nonprofit, the Freedom Community Center. The Bail Project will still be active in St. Louis County and St. Charles County.
The project had its share of controversy during its time in St. Louis.
Supporters said the fund helped make the criminal justice system more equitable by allowing poor people to post cash bail. It also reduced jail populations and saved people from the negative impacts of incarceration, such as job loss, they said.
But critics said letting people out of jail before trial made the community more dangerous, pointing to cases like Samuel Scott in April 2019, who was released on a misdemeanor assault charge an hour after the nonprofit paid the $5,000. He later brutally beat his wife Marcia Johnson, leading to her death five days later.
A spokeswoman for St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner said in 2019, after the Scott case, that she would encourage the Bail Project to review court records to "determine if there are any victim or public safety concerns so we can properly notify victims or witnesses."
“If all of the charging documents were reviewed by the Bail Project, they would have seen the safety concerns of the victim, prosecutors and courts. This information would have given The Bail Project an appreciation for the level of risk associated in the case,” the statement said.
Still, the Bail Project boasted of successes since it came to the city. By their account, 86% of its clients attended their court dates and nearly 50% of them had their cases dismissed.
Milton was one of the nonprofit's first "bail disrupters" in St. Louis and was the local site manager before he started the Freedom Community Center earlier this year.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished these past four years, and I’m excited about the next chapter,” Milton said in a statement. “When we began, our priority was to help as many people as possible who were trapped by the bail system. In the process, we saw firsthand how the current approach undermines due process and reinforces racial disparities, but also how it fails to meet the needs of victims."
The Freedom Community Center said they will provide bail assistance, along with a focus on supporting survivors of violence and creating alternatives to incarceration. The organization is partnering with the Vera Institute for Justice and the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Community Psychological Service.
