The coronavirus continues to spread in the Missouri prison system

JEFFERSON CITY — A total of seven inmates and seven employees at a state prison for women in Vandalia have tested positive for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

The jump came on Tuesday, after six inmates and six staffers at the Women’s Eastern Reception Diagnostic & Correctional Center tested positive for the deadly virus.

Like nursing homes, prisons have become hot spots for the deadly virus. While other states have grappled with outbreaks, most of Missouri's correctional facilities have not seen large numbers of cases.

The latest test results put Vandalia in the No. 2 spot among Missouri prisons with active cases of the coronavirus.

Southeastern Correctional Center in Mississippi County had been the lone prison with a significant breakout, recording 47 inmates and 20 employees testing positive.

Currently, the department says there are a total of 29 active cases among inmates and 28 active among workers throughout the state’s 20 prisons.