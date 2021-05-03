'The justice we really deserve': Mother of killed 8th-grade football standout organizes rally to end gun violence

“It’s not an East St. Louis thing. It’s not a St. Louis thing,” said East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern, who added that he keeps a photo of Jaylon on his desk. “The new (St. Louis) mayor, Tishaura Jones, she and I have been talking, and we’re trying to do things to change the region. It’s not a female thing. It’s not a male thing. It’s not a Black thing, not a white thing. We have a human thing that’s going on here. How do we change that? When did it get OK to just get mad or do something idiotic and pick up a gun and shoot randomly in a crowd? It is not OK.”

East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry made a plea for parents to tend more to their children’s actions. In the past week in East St. Louis, Perry said police recovered 17 guns, four of which were assault rifles.

“The police can’t do it,” said Lt. Elbert Jennings of Illinois State Police, one of the agencies investigating Jaylon’s killing. “If the police could do it, we wouldn’t be here. Police officers alone cannot solve the problem that we have. We just can’t. It starts in the homes. We have to address what’s going on in our individual homes.”