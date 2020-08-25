The McCloskeys defend show of weapons in Republican National Convention speech

Mark McCloskey said on the Fox News program that Democrat-controlled St. Louis “is a very dangerous place,” and the statistics back him up. The city has long had one of the nation's highest homicide rates, and 2020 is shaping up to be the most violent year in decades.

“This is a prosecutor who has a remarkably low prosecution rate, a remarkably low conviction rate, and I think she’s just trying to make an example out of anybody who’s willing to stand up against the inherent lawlessness and violence in St. Louis,” he said.

Gardner said in a statement that she was disappointed that the case “has been exploited for political purposes, which in turn has opened the floodgates for gleeful racist and misogynistic messages and death threats. The people of St. Louis expect me to pursue equal justice under the law without fear or favor, and that is what I intend to do.”

Gardner, St. Louis’ first Black circuit attorney, was elected in 2016 and appears headed to another term. She easily defeated a white former homicide prosecutor in the August Democratic primary and is heavily favored against her Republican opponent in November.

She's been at odds with high-ranking Republicans before.