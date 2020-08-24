The McCloskeys to defend show of weapons in Republican National Convention speech

Mark McCloskey came out with a semi-automatic rifle and his wife emerged with a semi-automatic handgun. No shots were fired. Missouri law allows homeowners to use force, even lethal force, to defend their homes.

Gardner said the guns created the risk of bloodshed. A police probable cause statement said protesters feared “being injured due to Patricia McCloskey’s finger being on the trigger, coupled with her excited demeanor."

The McCloskeys contend the protest was anything but peaceful.

“They broke the gate down,” Patricia McCloskey said on “Fox & Friends. “They broke it open, then they broke what was left of it down to the ground, an iron fence, and came in and started screaming threats from the beginning. They had weapons, they had fire material.”

Mark McCloskey said on the Fox News program that Democrat-controlled St. Louis “is a very dangerous place,” and the statistics back him up. The city has long had one of the nation’s highest homicide rates, and 2020 is shaping up to be the most violent year in decades.