 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

‘The Thing About Pam’ is that the story is complicated: Inside the Post-Dispatch

Hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley talk about the NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam," based on the Betsy Faria murder, the Louis Gumpenberger murder and Pam Hupp's involvement in both. Reporter Robert Patrick, who covered the Hupp case for years, joins the podcast to discuss the show, the true story and recent books about the case.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News