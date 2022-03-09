Hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley talk about the NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam," based on the Betsy Faria murder, the Louis Gumpenberger murder and Pam Hupp's involvement in both. Reporter Robert Patrick, who covered the Hupp case for years, joins the podcast to discuss the show, the true story and recent books about the case.
‘The Thing About Pam’ is that the story is complicated: Inside the Post-Dispatch
