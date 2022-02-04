'There's always that refreeze': Cold temps will hamper storm recovery

Friday afternoon offered a bit of calm after the storm.

The sun was shining, traffic was moving on the main roadways more smoothly than it had in days, and area transportation and police officials were breathing just a bit easier.

But less than 24 hours since the big snowstorm moved out of the area, there was plenty of cleanup yet to be done, travel remained treacherous in spots, and another batch of brutally frigid temperatures was still to come.

"People are going to think, 'Well, it looks pretty good now,'" said Cpl. Logan Bolton, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol. But, he warned: "There's always that refreeze."

Temperatures on Friday night were expected to hover around zero degrees Fahrenheit, and only rise to the low to mid-20s in the St. Louis region on Saturday.

Any snow or moisture left on the roads overnight — and there was plenty of that — will be trouble spots for drivers on Saturday.

"You need to be respectful of the fact that it's well below freezing and we've had a major winter storm," said Joseph Monroe, the operations engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation's District 8, which covers the Metro East. "Watch your speed and watch your spacing."

The weather system that crept through the region from Tuesday night into late Thursday dropped anywhere from about 4 inches of snow to nearly a foot in locations such as Lake Saint Louis, Pontoon Beach and Washington, Missouri, according to snowfall reports received at the National Weather Service's local office.

Snowfall at St. Louis Lambert International Airport was recorded at 6.7 inches, the weather service said. This was the first 6-inch or greater snowfall in the month of February here since Feb. 24-25 in 1993.

'Work to do'

Throughout the day Friday, travel remained an issue even though many businesses and most schools remained closed.

"Crews still have a lot of work to do," Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation in St. Louis, said early Friday.

In St. Louis, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said crews had been working 12-hour shifts since Tuesday night, and would have touched more than 1,000 streets by Saturday morning.

"Due to historic levels of accumulation," the effort was shifting to residential streets — "unlike in previous years," the spokesman said, noting that narrower residential streets plus vehicles parked on those roads have limited the city's ability to plow them in the past without risking property damage.

Most area highways showed more noticeable signs of improvement as the day went on: pavement showing in some lanes while others were hidden by snow, with overpasses that MoDOT cameras revealed to be hit-and-miss.

Police urged drivers who have to be out to be cautious.

"Just because you see pavement, don't be fooled," the highway patrol's Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. "The roads are still slick. Most of them are still partially to mostly covered."

Later Friday, Bolton expressed hope that the weekend would reduce the number of travelers. "Hopefully, with it being the weekend, not too many people have to get out," he said.

Missouri highway officials on Friday said snow plow operators will be out for the next few days. Members of the Missouri National Guard were in town also to help stranded motorists.

On-ramps and intersections remained among the biggest trouble spots, said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's St. Louis district.

On the road, in the air

At the airport, numerous flights in and out of St. Louis were canceled or delayed Friday.

Friday morning's rush hour saw several cars sliding off roads. One woman, 21, was hurt when her car slid off southbound Interstate 170 at St. Charles Rock Road just before 9 a.m. Her car hit a concrete barrier and she suffered minor injuries.

Compared to Thursday, when the bulk of the snow fell in the St. Louis region, the Missouri Highway Patrol was far less busy on Friday. By 1 p.m., troopers had helped 220 stranded motorists across its 11-county Troop C area, which includes the St. Louis metro area. There were 55 vehicle crashes, and none with injuries or fatalities.

There were three injury crashes troopers responded to on Thursday in the St. Louis area, including a pedestrian hit by a car as he stood along westbound Interstate 70 after a crash near Bryan Road.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

