'There's hope,' says St. Louis County police officer who recovered from the coronavirus

"I never had chills before like that," he said. "It was a weird sensation."

He said he had some shortness of breath, but nothing scary enough to seek medical attention. "I'd be going upstairs from the basement and it felt like I had been working out," he said. "But not a crushing weight on my chest."

He spent the time at home with his family, all sharing the same space and symptoms. He said he kept busy spreading mulch, cleaning inside the house and binge-watching the Tiger King series on Netflix. He said he also was touched to read all of the well-wishes from friends. His daughter had a fever for about four days but now "she's good, back to her bouncy normal happy self."

Once Phillips was symptom-free for three days, county health officials cleared him to return to work. County Police Chief Jon Belmar said he was “thrilled” to have Phillips back on duty.

“Knowing that first responders are not immune to COVID-19, it speaks to his dedication to duty and willingness to serve the citizens of St. Louis County,” Belmar said in a news release. “I am very proud to have him, and many others of his caliber, so prevalent in our police department.”