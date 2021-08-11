'They didn't deserve it,' mother says of children killed in East St. Louis blaze

EAST ST. LOUIS — An arson investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office has not determined the cause of last Friday's apartment fire that killed five young siblings on their mother's birthday.

Meanwhile, the mother, in her first interview, said she didn't know what sparked the deadly fire but suggested it could have been an electrical problem. "They didn't deserve it," said Sabrina Dunigan.

Dunigan told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that she misses her children, especially "their voices and their faces."

Dunigan said her previous home had burned, and she suspected a prior boyfriend of setting that fire, but she said he was never charged. Dunigan said she doesn't think an arsonist started Friday's fatal fire.

"No way someone could come upstairs and start a fire," she said, adding that the door was locked and only she and her father had keys. She said her father was staying just steps away from the area of the one-bedroom apartment where her children lived.

Dunigan was soft-spoken in the phone interview, explaining how she arrived home and saw smoke and ran into the apartment to try to save her children. She said she suffered burns on her arms and feet.