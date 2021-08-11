'They didn't deserve it,' mother says of children killed in East St. Louis blaze

EAST ST. LOUIS — An arson investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office has not determined the cause of last Friday's apartment fire that killed five young siblings on their mother's birthday.
Meanwhile, the mother, in her first interview, said she didn't know what sparked the deadly fire but suggested it could have been an electrical problem. "They didn't deserve it," said Sabrina Dunigan.
Dunigan told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that she misses her children, especially "their voices and their faces."
Dunigan said her previous home had burned, and she suspected a prior boyfriend of setting that fire, but she said he was never charged. Dunigan said she doesn't think an arsonist started Friday's fatal fire.
"No way someone could come upstairs and start a fire," she said, adding that the door was locked and only she and her father had keys. She said her father was staying just steps away from the area of the one-bedroom apartment where her children lived.
Dunigan was soft-spoken in the phone interview, explaining how she arrived home and saw smoke and ran into the apartment to try to save her children. She said she suffered burns on her arms and feet.
The coroner of St. Clair County, Calvin Dye Sr., said Wednesday that a pathologist who performed autopsies on four of the children determined they died of smoke inhalation.
Dye said the manner of death, though, is still undetermined. Manner of death can include homicide and accidental, among other classifications.
"We don't know the cause of the fire," Dye said.
The fifth child, who was rescued from the fire and transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital, died in Missouri so that death is being handled by the St. Louis medical examiner's office. That victim is 8-year-old Heaven Dunigan. The manner and cause of Heaven's death are pending, said Tara Rick, executive director for operations at the St. Louis medical examiner's office.
In addition to Heaven, the children who died are Heaven's twin sister, Neveah "Veah" Dunigan; their brother, 9-year-old Deontae Davis; their 4-year-old brother Jabari Johnson; and 2-year-old sister, Loy-el Dunigan.
Wednesday marked the sixth day of the fire investigators' probe. East St. Louis fire Chief Jason Blackmon said he could not comment until he saw a report from the the State Fire Marshal's office.
It was unclear Wednesday when that report might be submitted.
The fire marshal's arson investigations office said the investigator, Greg Vespa, was unavailable for comment Wednesday. Part of the investigator's job, after collecting and examining evidence, is to determine if a crime has been committed.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. Friday on the second floor of an apartment building at 560 North 29th Street, across from the playground at Annette Harris Officer Elementary School in East St. Louis.
Fire officials initially said Dunigan had left the children to give someone a ride and returned to find the blaze. But Dunigan's father, Greg Dunigan, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that he and his wife, who is blind, were staying in a back room and jumped from the second floor to safety.
Funeral arrangements for the five siblings had not been finalized as of Wednesday but are being handled by Serenity Memorial Chapel in the Metro East. It might be more than a week away, but Dunigan said the public will be invited because many have contributed to a fund to pay the funeral expenses.
Among the firefighters working Friday was a probationary firefighter who was at the scene of his first fire. Blackmon, the fire chief, said the department has a program set up to help firefighters, young and old, who experience such traumatic situations.
"We talk to chaplains, counselors," Blackmon said. "It's a difficult job."