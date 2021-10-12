Thieves break into gaming stores, swiping collectible cards in bi-state area

TROY, Ill. — The thief or thieves who shattered the glass door at Realms of Gaming here Monday, swiping thousands of dollars worth of collectible trading cards, may be also behind similar break-ins in St. Louis County, authorities said.
Police in the bi-state region will be sharing notes Wednesday to see if the burglaries are the work of the same people, said Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes.
"We're learning of more and more of these," Shownes said, estimating a half-dozen such burglaries in recent days.
They include break-ins at two game stores on Watson Road. Game Nite at 8380 Watson Road in Marlborough and Yeti Gaming at 8920 Watson Road in Crestwood were burglarized late Sunday night and into early Monday.
In Troy, Illinois, the break-in at Realms of Gaming happened about 3:15 a.m. Monday, and the man was in the store for about a half hour. Realms is at 300 Edwardsville Road.
Store manager and co-owner Sam Bozarth said the thief or thieves took collectibles with a high-dollar resale value. The cards were in display cases, with card ranging from $5 apiece to upwards of $500 each. They are called Magic: The Gathering, which combines trading cards with a strategy game.
He put the value of what was taken at about $100,000.
"That's what he hunted down, since he knew the value," Bozarth said. "He obviously knew what he was looking for. He ignored the cash register, didn't even touch it."
One Pokemon card that was in the stolen cases had a crease in it but the shop was still asking $600.
Bozarth said he is in a group chat with the owners of other game stores and he's seen a surveillance image of one suspect in St. Louis County.
"I can tell you right now, I have no doubt, that's our guy too," Bozarth said, because the man was wearing similar clothing and carrying a similar bag in both heists.
Shownes said officers from the other jurisdictions will be sharing surveillance photos to compare cases. He said the Illinois State Police processed the scene to collect evidence. The shops and police said they might be releasing photos to the public to help find the bandit.
The Yeti Gaming shop on Watson Road also had a wood board covering the broken front door Tuesday. A man who came to the door told a reporter the owner was still working with insurance and declined to talk. Dion Olson, the community relations officer with Crestwood police, said police have no arrests in the break-in yet.
On Yeti's Facebook page, the store gave a good overview of the type of merchandise that was taken. In part, the store said: "The more distinctive items taken were as follows: Multiple older booster packs, including up to 5 of each of the following sets: Furious Fists, XY Base Set, Mysterious Treasures, Legends Awakened, Platinum, Secret Wonders, Legendary Treasures, Dragons Exalted, Great Encounters, Plasma Storm, Plasma Blast, and Call of Legends. There were also packs of “KFC” Silver Promos from Indonesia."
Yeti's post added this warning to the person buying the stolen merchandise: "Some of the stuff may have glass in it...from the cases he hammered through. Some of the plastic cases may have blood on them, from the cuts he apparently gave himself."
Game Nite is in Marlborough, patrolled by St. Louis County police. At about 1 p.m. Monday, South County Precinct officers were called to the store for a burglary report. They found the front glass entry door and several glass display cases shattered, and graphic card packs missing. The break-in happened between about 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, police said.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.