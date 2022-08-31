Thieves looking for guns ram cars into sporting goods stores in St. Peters, Metro East

Police in O’Fallon, Illinois, and St. Peters are comparing cases after would-be thieves looking for guns rammed vehicles into Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in those cities before dawn Wednesday.

The first crime happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Academy Sports in O’Fallon, said O’Fallon police Sgt. William Barlock. Then, about 5:50 a.m., a nearly identical crime unfolded in St. Peters, about 45 miles from the Metro East store.

No one has been arrested.

A silver Hyundai drove through the front of the St. Peters store at 5214 I-70 North Outer Road. Two people jumped out of the car and headed straight for the gun case, said St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss.

“They fired several shots into the gun case,” Doss said. But it didn’t work, and they didn’t get to the weapons, Doss said.

They ran from the store and drove away in a red Volkswagen Jetta, leaving behind the Hyundai, which police think had been stolen, she said. No one was hurt.

Doss said police have surveillance inside the store but that authorities aren’t ready to release that to the public.

She said detectives are aware of the Metro East crime and are talking with police there. The St. Peters case is being investigated as a burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.

The O’Fallon store is at 1574 West Highway 50.

Barlock provided no details about the crime in that city but said police would be releasing information soon.