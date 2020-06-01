Thieves take 32 handguns, 2 rifles in Affton pawn shop burglary

AFFTON — Police on Monday said 10 thieves worked together to burglarize a pawn shop in Affton early Sunday, stealing 32 handguns and two rifles.
The crime was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at 8101 Gravois Road. Police have made no arrests and haven't recovered any of the weapons.
A nearby resident who first notified the Post-Dispatch about the burglary said she was concerned about guns ending up in the hands of rioters.
"I'm worried they burglarized the gun store, period, and that it's near me ," Nancy Krug told a reporter. "We don't know how much worse this rioting will get, and I have no way to protect my home."
Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County police did not indicate in a news release Monday if police suspect the theft has any connection to recent rioting.
Sunday was the fourth night of protests in the St. Louis area stemming from the death of a black man in Minneapolis. Police used tear gas on protesters in Ferguson and arrested three protesters in Richmond Heights, and several businesses were vandalized across the St. Louis area.
Granda said burglars apparently got into the Affton store by hurling concrete to shatter a window on the west side. Several pieces of concrete were found near the window, he said.
Reached by phone Monday, the business owner at the pawn shop declined to talk to a reporter about the burglary.
Granda said as many as 10 thieves in six vehicles may have been involved in stealing the semiautomatic weapons.
St. Louis police, concerned the burglars with the stolen weapons might be heading into the city, issued an alert for officer safety on Sunday. The alert described the suspects as 10 black men, wearing dark clothing with baggy shorts. One of the men wore a black hooded sweatshirt with an emblem on it. One had a white hooded sweatshirt.
Three of the cars were white vehicles and three were dark-colored, but police weren't sure of a make and model of the cars. One might be a Kia and one might be a Subaru with a factory spoiler, which is trim on the edge of the trunk, and a hood scoop, a raised component that allows air to flow directly to the engine.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
