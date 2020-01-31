Thieves used chain to yank open ATM in Ellisville

UPDATED at 11:55 a.m. with more details from police

ELLISVILLE — Police are collaborating with the FBI after a series of ATM heists in the St. Louis metro area in recent weeks, most recently Friday morning in Ellisville.

Five men tied a chain around an automatic teller machine about 3:50 a.m. Friday and yanked it open so they could steal cartridges that contained cash. Police aren't saying how much money they stole.

Video surveillance showed that each man tried to mask his face, mostly by pulling hoodies over their faces and tying them tightly.

Police recovered one getaway vehicle, a white Ford 150 pickup, which had been stolen from St. Charles on Thursday night. Now, police think there might be a second vehicle involved and are searching for a silver 2019 Ford Fusion with Illinois tag FP101676.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ellisville police at 636-227-7777.

Detective Joey Nickles of the Ellisville Police Department said similar crimes have occurred in recent weeks, including in Ballwin and Lake Saint Louis. He said the departments are collaborating with the FBI.