Third former patient sues St. Louis County eating disorder center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former patient sued an eating disorder treatment center in federal court in St. Louis Monday, claiming she was given inadequate treatment and driven away from her husband by an unlicensed therapist.

It is the third federal lawsuit filed since Jan. 31 against the Alsana Treatment Center, also known as Castlewood Treatment Center, and the second against employee Brittney Gibbs.

The suit says the patient, identified only as "Carla Doe," arrived at Alsana in May of 2021 after suffering from one or more eating disorders for 17 years.

While there, Gibbs discouraged therapy in favor of encouraging Doe to leave her husband, saying her "eating disorder was merely a symptom of her unhappiness in life and marriage with her husband," the lawsuit claims.

After Doe left the center, Gibbs kept in contact, discouraged outpatient therapy and shared intimate details of her life and other Alsana patients, the suit says.

Doe was hospitalized several times but refused inpatient treatment "after her horrific experiences at Castlewood," the suit says.

Gibbs, of St. Charles, could not be reached for comment.

Alsana CEO Gayle Devin has called past claims meritless. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Alsana was known as the Castlewood Treatment Center until 2018. The center has battled lawsuits and misconduct allegations in the past.

