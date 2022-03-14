Third man charged in shooting of two St. Louis cops in Ferguson

A 23-year-old man arrested in Las Vegas on Friday is the third suspect to be charged in connection to a car chase in St. Louis that culminated in the shooting of two officers in Ferguson.

St. Louis County police said Johnny Lewis, of the 800 block of Canaan Avenue, will be extradited from Nevada.

He is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. Once here, he will be held on a $50,000 cash-only bail.

Police previously said that officers on Jan. 26 started following a white Toyota 4Runner SUV that had been spotted at the scene of a homicide hours earlier.

The SUV fled, weaving in and out of traffic as officers chased it into Ferguson. The SUV driver eventually lost control and crashed near West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive, according to court documents.

There, at least one of the SUV’s occupants, while running away, fired at the officers, and officers shot back, according to St. Louis County police.

One of the men in the car, 23-year-old Equan Hopson, of St. Louis, was shot and later died from his injuries.

St. Louis police Officer Colin Ledbetter, in his fourth year as a St. Louis police officer, was shot at least twice and another officer was also shot in the leg. Both survived.

Two men in the back seat of the vehicle, August Burns, 23, of Florissant, and Clyde Thomas, 35, of Farmington, were both charged shortly after with resisting arrest. Burns was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police confirmed they were not looking for additional suspects in connection to the case.