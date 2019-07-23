ST. LOUIS • A third man was charged Tuesday with murder in a July 4, 2017, drive-by shooting.
Angelo Devon Jackson, 29, of the 1000 block of Adworth Drive in south St. Louis County, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Charging documents claim he and two others, DuJuan J. Williams and Arthur Ford, were responsible for the murder of Bobby Slack, 24. A man in the car with Slack was also injured but survived, police have said.
Williams, then 29, of the 4400 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, and Ford, then 24, of the 800 block of Carr Street in St. Louis, were charged last year with similar crimes.
Slack was in his gold Cadillac in the 1600 block of Cole Street about 2:45 p.m. when a blue Audi station wagon pulled up and someone inside began shooting, police have said. Charging documents in Williams' case said Slack fathered a son with a woman who later married Ford.
The Audi was found burned and abandoned in the 2100 block of East Linton Avenue a few days after the shooting.