ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison for a 2017 carjacking and robbery, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Ahmaad Ali, 24, pleaded guilty in February to carjacking, gun and robbery charges.
Ali's co-defendant, Javantae Phillips, used a gun to steal a woman's 2002 Pontiac Aztek on Oct. 17, 2017, in the 3800 block of Meramec Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, prosecutors said. Both men hopped in the car and drove away with her Go-Go Sport mobility scooter, which was in the car. The woman had pulled to the curb to use her phone.
The next day, Phillips, Ali and Travion Lindsey drove in the Aztek to a 7-Eleven at 4948 Christy Avenue in the Bevo Mill neighborhood and stole lottery tickets, cash, liquor, cigarettes and candy while armed and wearing masks, court documents say.
Investigators traced a stolen cellphone and then matched photos and videos the men posted on Facebook of themselves wearing masks and carrying firearms that matched video from the 7-Eleven robbery, court documents say. One video even shows the stolen scooter.
Phillips and Lindsey have both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 11 and nine years in prison, respectively.
Mug shots of Lindsey and Phillips were not available.